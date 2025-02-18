Death Penalty Sought for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
The prosecution has sought the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The riots led to the deaths of thousands, with Kumar being implicated in a murder case from the violence. The court deferred the hearing to February 21.
The prosecution has called for the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, describing the crime as 'rarest of rare.'
Prosecution's written submissions were presented to Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who has deferred further proceedings to February 21 following a request from Kumar's counsel who cited protests against the Advocate Amendment Bill, 2025, as a reason for seeking more time.
Kumar, currently serving time in Tihar jail, is accused of conspiring in violence that resulted in multiple deaths following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, with a special investigation team confirming these allegations despite initially being probed by local law enforcement.
