Tragic Loss in Udhampur: CRPF Jawan's Untimely Demise

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly took his own life by discharging his service rifle in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The tragic incident involved Praveen Patil, who was stationed with a road opening party along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar highway when he committed the act.

Authorities are yet to discern a motive behind Patil's drastic decision. An inquest has been launched as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)