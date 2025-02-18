Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Udhampur: CRPF Jawan's Untimely Demise

A CRPF jawan, identified as Praveen Patil from Maharashtra, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred during deployment along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The motive for his action remains unknown. Police have initiated an inquest into the matter.

Updated: 18-02-2025 14:28 IST
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly took his own life by discharging his service rifle in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The tragic incident involved Praveen Patil, who was stationed with a road opening party along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar highway when he committed the act.

Authorities are yet to discern a motive behind Patil's drastic decision. An inquest has been launched as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

