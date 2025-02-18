Left Menu

Cash Haul Seized at Jammu and Kashmir Gateway

Two individuals were apprehended in Kathua district after police discovered a large sum of money hidden in their vehicle. The Kashmir-bound car from Punjab was intercepted at Lakhanpur. The income tax department was notified, and the suspects are currently being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:45 IST
Cash Haul Seized at Jammu and Kashmir Gateway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two individuals following the discovery of a significant cash stash hidden in their vehicle. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Kathua district, officials revealed.

The car, en route to Kashmir from Punjab, was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the region's entry point. Upon search, officers uncovered crores of rupees concealed within a custom-made compartment in the vehicle.

The police have informed the income tax department regarding the seizure. Both suspects, who originate from the valley, are currently under interrogation as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025