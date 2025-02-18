Cash Haul Seized at Jammu and Kashmir Gateway

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two individuals following the discovery of a significant cash stash hidden in their vehicle. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Kathua district, officials revealed.

The car, en route to Kashmir from Punjab, was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the region's entry point. Upon search, officers uncovered crores of rupees concealed within a custom-made compartment in the vehicle.

The police have informed the income tax department regarding the seizure. Both suspects, who originate from the valley, are currently under interrogation as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)