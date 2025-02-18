Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Midnight CEC Appointment

Rahul Gandhi criticized the 'disrespectful' midnight decision by PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to appoint a new Chief Election Commissioner, bypassing a Supreme Court directive. He emphasized that altering the selection panel undermines electoral integrity and urged a deferment until the court hearing.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:14 IST
Controversy Brews Over Midnight CEC Appointment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their 'disrespectful' midnight decision to appoint Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The decision comes amidst a pending Supreme Court challenge questioning the integrity of the appointment process.

According to Gandhi, the government's actions flout the Supreme Court's directive requiring the CEC selection to involve a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and Chief Justice of India. The new law enacted by the government, however, excludes the Chief Justice, raising concerns about executive interference.

In a dissent note to the selection panel, and through a post on social media, Gandhi highlighted his duty to uphold democratic values and accused the government of jeopardizing voter trust. The Supreme Court is set to prioritize the petition challenging this legislation, with a hearing scheduled for February 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

