Lebanon's New Government: A Path to Economic Revival

Lebanon's new government plans negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to address the country's financial default and debt. A policy statement emphasizes economic revival through banking sector restructuring, distancing from previous language suggesting a defense role for Hezbollah.

Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's newly formed government is set to engage with the International Monetary Fund in pursuit of a new program aimed at tackling the nation's financial default and soaring public debt. According to a policy statement reviewed by Reuters, the government's plan prioritizes economic revival through restructuring the banking sector.

In a significant shift, the statement omits language that had previously been interpreted as granting the Iran-backed Hezbollah a defensive role within Lebanon. Instead, it boldly asserts the need for a state that independently determines its own decisions regarding war and peace.

This move marks a considerable departure from past policies, signaling the new administration's commitment to charting an independent course focused on economic stability and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

