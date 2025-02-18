Lebanon's New Government: A Path to Economic Revival

Lebanon's newly formed government is set to engage with the International Monetary Fund in pursuit of a new program aimed at tackling the nation's financial default and soaring public debt. According to a policy statement reviewed by Reuters, the government's plan prioritizes economic revival through restructuring the banking sector.

In a significant shift, the statement omits language that had previously been interpreted as granting the Iran-backed Hezbollah a defensive role within Lebanon. Instead, it boldly asserts the need for a state that independently determines its own decisions regarding war and peace.

This move marks a considerable departure from past policies, signaling the new administration's commitment to charting an independent course focused on economic stability and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)