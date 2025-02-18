The Perilous Journey of Rohit: A Tale of Hope, Hardship, and Deportation

Rohit, a resident of Milwan village in Himachal Pradesh, sought a brighter future in the United States in July 2024, driven by promises from a travel agent in Amritsar. Instead, he faced a devastating turn of events after being deported as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The young migrant's journey, intended to secure his family's future, became a nightmare. Initially deceived about his travel path, Rohit was sent to Dubai, then Greece, Spain, and eventually El Salvador, where he embarked on an arduous clandestine route through Central America to the U.S. border.

After a month of grueling conditions, including sleeping rough and enduring starvation, Rohit was detained by U.S. authorities. Now returned to India, he's left in financial ruin with a mortgaged home, seeking action against the deceptive agent who orchestrated his ordeal.

