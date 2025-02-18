Left Menu

The Perilous Journey of Rohit: A Tale of Hope, Hardship, and Deportation

In July 2024, Rohit embarked on a hopeful journey to the U.S., facilitated by a travel agent from Amritsar. Despite assurances, Rohit and other migrants faced a harrowing, illegal journey and eventual deportation, leaving him financially and emotionally devastated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:32 IST
Rohit, a resident of Milwan village in Himachal Pradesh, sought a brighter future in the United States in July 2024, driven by promises from a travel agent in Amritsar. Instead, he faced a devastating turn of events after being deported as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The young migrant's journey, intended to secure his family's future, became a nightmare. Initially deceived about his travel path, Rohit was sent to Dubai, then Greece, Spain, and eventually El Salvador, where he embarked on an arduous clandestine route through Central America to the U.S. border.

After a month of grueling conditions, including sleeping rough and enduring starvation, Rohit was detained by U.S. authorities. Now returned to India, he's left in financial ruin with a mortgaged home, seeking action against the deceptive agent who orchestrated his ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

