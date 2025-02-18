Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives, Injures Child

A fatal vehicle collision killed a couple and injured their young daughter outside Sainjana village. The unidentified vehicle struck the family while they stood roadside. Badam Devi died instantly, and her husband, Rameshwar, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The daughter is receiving treatment as police investigate.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an unidentified vehicle fatally struck a couple and injured their 8-year-old daughter outside Sainjana village on Tuesday morning.

The victims, identified as Rameshwar and his wife Badam Devi, were killed after the vehicle hit them. Their daughter, Kunna, is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Police confirmed that Badam Devi died immediately, while her husband died during hospital treatment. Investigations are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

