Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives, Injures Child

In a tragic incident, an unidentified vehicle fatally struck a couple and injured their 8-year-old daughter outside Sainjana village on Tuesday morning.

The victims, identified as Rameshwar and his wife Badam Devi, were killed after the vehicle hit them. Their daughter, Kunna, is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Police confirmed that Badam Devi died immediately, while her husband died during hospital treatment. Investigations are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

