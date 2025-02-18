Left Menu

Political Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Sarpanch's Murder

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticized local authorities in Maharashtra for their handling of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, which has led to political strife. Sule met with Amit Shah, seeking federal intervention. She also called for transparency and faster investigatory measures from local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticized authorities in Maharashtra on Tuesday, drawing attention to the unresolved murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which has incited political tension across the state.

Sule, joined by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is pushing for intervention at a higher level due to inadequate local efforts, notably the unarrested accused, Krushna Andhale.

Sule seeks timely updates for the victim's family and questions transparency in the proceedings. The murder has ensnared political figures, adding complexity to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

