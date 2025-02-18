Political Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Sarpanch's Murder
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticized local authorities in Maharashtra for their handling of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, which has led to political strife. Sule met with Amit Shah, seeking federal intervention. She also called for transparency and faster investigatory measures from local police.
- India
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticized authorities in Maharashtra on Tuesday, drawing attention to the unresolved murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which has incited political tension across the state.
Sule, joined by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is pushing for intervention at a higher level due to inadequate local efforts, notably the unarrested accused, Krushna Andhale.
Sule seeks timely updates for the victim's family and questions transparency in the proceedings. The murder has ensnared political figures, adding complexity to ongoing investigations.
