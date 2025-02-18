Minister Faces Backlash Over Lord Hanuman Remarks
A court is set to hear a complaint against Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for allegedly claiming that Lord Hanuman belongs to the Rajbhar community. The complaint, filed by Naveen Rai, asserts the statement is incorrect and offensive. The hearing is scheduled for March 10.
- Country:
- India
A complaint has been filed against Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar over controversial remarks concerning Lord Hanuman. The minister allegedly claimed Hanuman as belonging to the Rajbhar community during a ceremony on December 18, 2024, in Basudeva village.
The complaint states that such assertions are incorrect, offensive, and deeply disrespectful, as Lord Hanuman cannot be confined to any particular caste or religion. This sentiment was expressed by complainant Naveen Rai, who filed the case in response to the minister's comments.
The case is scheduled to be heard by the court of Civil Judge Gargi Sharma on March 10, as tensions rise over the minister's depiction of Lord Hanuman and its cultural implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)