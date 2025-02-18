Minister Faces Backlash Over Lord Hanuman Remarks

A complaint has been filed against Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar over controversial remarks concerning Lord Hanuman. The minister allegedly claimed Hanuman as belonging to the Rajbhar community during a ceremony on December 18, 2024, in Basudeva village.

The complaint states that such assertions are incorrect, offensive, and deeply disrespectful, as Lord Hanuman cannot be confined to any particular caste or religion. This sentiment was expressed by complainant Naveen Rai, who filed the case in response to the minister's comments.

The case is scheduled to be heard by the court of Civil Judge Gargi Sharma on March 10, as tensions rise over the minister's depiction of Lord Hanuman and its cultural implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)