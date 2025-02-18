Left Menu

Minister Faces Backlash Over Lord Hanuman Remarks

A court is set to hear a complaint against Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for allegedly claiming that Lord Hanuman belongs to the Rajbhar community. The complaint, filed by Naveen Rai, asserts the statement is incorrect and offensive. The hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:37 IST
Minister Faces Backlash Over Lord Hanuman Remarks
Complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint has been filed against Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar over controversial remarks concerning Lord Hanuman. The minister allegedly claimed Hanuman as belonging to the Rajbhar community during a ceremony on December 18, 2024, in Basudeva village.

The complaint states that such assertions are incorrect, offensive, and deeply disrespectful, as Lord Hanuman cannot be confined to any particular caste or religion. This sentiment was expressed by complainant Naveen Rai, who filed the case in response to the minister's comments.

The case is scheduled to be heard by the court of Civil Judge Gargi Sharma on March 10, as tensions rise over the minister's depiction of Lord Hanuman and its cultural implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025