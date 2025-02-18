Cross-Border Drug Bust: Methamphetamine Seized on India-Myanmar Border

In a significant cross-border drug operation, two Myanmar nationals have been detained with methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 27.89 crore, according to the Assam Rifles. The arrests occurred on the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, raising concerns over cross-border drug trafficking activities.

The duo, residents of Myanmar's Chin state, were apprehended in Zokhawthar village while attempting to smuggle a drug consignment of 9.29 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The synthetic drug is known for its potent and addictive qualities, affecting the central nervous system.

The seized drugs and the individuals involved have been handed over to the state police for comprehensive investigation and legal action, underlining the ongoing challenges in curbing drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)