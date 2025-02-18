Left Menu

Cross-Border Drug Bust: Methamphetamine Seized on India-Myanmar Border

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 27.89 crore by the Assam Rifles. The operation took place along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram. The accused were caught with 9.29 kg of methamphetamine tablets and handed over to the state police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cross-border drug operation, two Myanmar nationals have been detained with methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 27.89 crore, according to the Assam Rifles. The arrests occurred on the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, raising concerns over cross-border drug trafficking activities.

The duo, residents of Myanmar's Chin state, were apprehended in Zokhawthar village while attempting to smuggle a drug consignment of 9.29 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The synthetic drug is known for its potent and addictive qualities, affecting the central nervous system.

The seized drugs and the individuals involved have been handed over to the state police for comprehensive investigation and legal action, underlining the ongoing challenges in curbing drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

