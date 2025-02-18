Massive Corruption in APSC Unveiled by Enquiry Committee: BJP Alleges Congress Involvement

The BJP has intensified its accusations against the Congress, following a damning report from the Justice (retd) BK Sharma Commission on the 'cash-for-jobs' scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The findings surfaced in the Assam assembly on Monday, alleging extensive corruption linked to the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The Commission has named former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul as a central figure in the scam, questioning his appointment during the Congress rule. This revelation has led to over 70 arrests, yet the Congress has remained silent. State BJP president Dilip Saikia expressed outrage, labeling Gogoi as the 'kingpin of corruption' and demanding accountability from the Congress party.

An interesting twist emerged with allegations against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Kamal Kumar Medhi, a former KMSS colleague, now a BJP member. Akhil Gogoi denied receiving a bribe, emphasizing their historical stand against APSC corruption. The Raijor Dal announced their continued commitment to fighting corruption, despite the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)