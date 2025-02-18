Cambodia Passes Law to Combat Khmer Rouge Denial

The Cambodian National Assembly has unanimously passed a law that imposes harsher penalties for denying the atrocities committed under the Khmer Rouge regime in the late 1970s. The move is intended to safeguard historical truth and ensure justice for the victims.

The bill, which saw support from all 115 lawmakers, outlines prison terms of up to five years and fines ranging from USD 2,500 to USD 125,000. Critics argue the law might have underlying political motives, echoing similar criticisms when a related law was enacted in 2013.

The law arrives ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge's takeover of Cambodia and will proceed to the senate for final approval and the king's signature, which are anticipated to be formalities.

