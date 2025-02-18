Left Menu

Cambodia Passes Law to Combat Khmer Rouge Denial

Cambodia's lawmakers unanimously approved a new bill aimed at strengthening penalties for denying Khmer Rouge atrocities. This development is seen as a step to ensure justice for the victims and avoid a repetition of such history, while critics argue it might be politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:19 IST
Cambodia Passes Law to Combat Khmer Rouge Denial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cambodian National Assembly has unanimously passed a law that imposes harsher penalties for denying the atrocities committed under the Khmer Rouge regime in the late 1970s. The move is intended to safeguard historical truth and ensure justice for the victims.

The bill, which saw support from all 115 lawmakers, outlines prison terms of up to five years and fines ranging from USD 2,500 to USD 125,000. Critics argue the law might have underlying political motives, echoing similar criticisms when a related law was enacted in 2013.

The law arrives ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge's takeover of Cambodia and will proceed to the senate for final approval and the king's signature, which are anticipated to be formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025