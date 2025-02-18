Kolkata's POCSO Court Sentences Rajib Ghosh to Death in Gruesome Infant Assault Case

In a significant legal development, a special POCSO court in Kolkata has sentenced Rajib Ghosh to death for the rape and attempted murder of a seven-month-old infant. The court's verdict came after substantial evidence, including digital proof and DNA matches, confirmed Ghosh's culpability.

The conviction was secured within 40 days, emphasizing the judicial system's efficiency in handling such grave offenses. The public prosecutor highlighted the unparalleled brutality of the crime, labeling it a 'rarest of the rare' case, justifying the demand for the maximum punishment as a deterrent to such acts.

The victim remains in critical condition at RG Kar Medical College, with medical experts underscoring the severity of her injuries, illustrating the urgent need for continued support and justice. This marks the seventh death sentence under POCSO laws in West Bengal in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)