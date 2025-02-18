U.S. Border Patrol Arrests Hit Lowest in Years Amid Policy Shifts

The U.S. Border Patrol recorded a notable decrease in migrant arrests in January, apprehending only 29,000 individuals illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. This represents the lowest level of arrests since May 2020, marking a continuation of declining crossings since President Donald Trump took office.

After assuming office on January 20, Trump enacted various executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration, which included bolstering border security with the military and limiting asylum claims. These actions followed a challenging period for former President Joe Biden, who faced record high illegal crossings that peaked at 250,000 arrests in December 2023.

The trend reversed as Biden, prior to his departure, had implemented measures limiting asylum claims for illegal entrants and initiated new legal entry avenues to reduce unauthorized crossings. However, Trump's subsequent termination of programs, such as the app-based CBP One for scheduling legal entry appointments, left many migrants stranded and uncertain of their next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)