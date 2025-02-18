Tense Withdrawal: Lebanon's Path to Recovery Amid Conflict and Ceasefire Hopes
Residents return to south Lebanon villages after Israeli forces begin withdrawal, following the war with Hezbollah. The conflict displaced millions and resulted in significant casualties and destruction. Political leaders emphasize the ongoing occupation of certain areas, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement requiring Israel's complete withdrawal.
Residents of south Lebanon have begun returning to their villages as Israeli forces commence a withdrawal following last year's conflict with Hezbollah. The war left millions displaced and significant destruction in its wake.
During a visit to the ravaged village of Kfar Kila, many residents, like Noha Hammoud, found homes reduced to rubble. Meanwhile, search and rescue teams have recovered both deceased and surviving individuals, predominantly Hezbollah fighters.
Despite progress, Hezbollah claims Israel's continued presence signifies ongoing occupation, urging Lebanon to take action. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire mandates Israel's retreat; however, disputes over compliance delay full withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
