France's Strategic Talks: Expanding the Dialogue on European Security

France is set to host a follow-up meeting to discuss Ukraine and European security, extending invitations to additional European countries and NATO ally Canada. The meeting aims to foster inclusive dialogue, with some participants potentially joining via video conference. The Elysee has not commented on the developments.

  • Country:
  • France

France is gearing up to host a second critical meeting focused on Ukraine and European security this Wednesday. This time, the host nation has invited a broader spectrum of European countries, along with NATO ally Canada, according to diplomatic sources.

The expanded list of invitees includes Norway, Canada, the three Baltic states (Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia), the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium. Diplomatic channels indicated that some participants might join the discussions through video conferencing.

The Elysee has yet to comment on this heightened diplomatic engagement, emphasizing Europe's concerted efforts to tackle pressing security issues inclusively and comprehensively.

