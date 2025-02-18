Unlocking India's Global Potential: The Modi Era

On Tuesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with raising India's global stature.

Singh, speaking at a book launch event, highlighted the significant governance reforms and elevated self-esteem that have transformed India into a global leader.

The book, "The Modi Story: Perform | Reform | Transform," edited by Renu Kaul Verma, encapsulates Modi's visionary governance.

Singh emphasized Modi's innovative approach, pointing to breakthroughs in space, nuclear energy, and startups and achievements like rapid COVID-19 vaccine development.

Singh also noted the rise in gender representation in civil services, reflecting broader societal changes under Modi's era of reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)