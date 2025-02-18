Left Menu

Unlocking India's Global Potential: The Modi Era

Union minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's global standing through unprecedented governance reforms and cultural shifts. The book "The Modi Story" highlights Modi's transformative leadership, showcasing achievements in space, energy, and startups, and promoting gender equality and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:18 IST
Unlocking India's Global Potential: The Modi Era
leadership
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with raising India's global stature.

Singh, speaking at a book launch event, highlighted the significant governance reforms and elevated self-esteem that have transformed India into a global leader.

The book, "The Modi Story: Perform | Reform | Transform," edited by Renu Kaul Verma, encapsulates Modi's visionary governance.

Singh emphasized Modi's innovative approach, pointing to breakthroughs in space, nuclear energy, and startups and achievements like rapid COVID-19 vaccine development.

Singh also noted the rise in gender representation in civil services, reflecting broader societal changes under Modi's era of reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025