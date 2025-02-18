Unlocking India's Global Potential: The Modi Era
Union minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's global standing through unprecedented governance reforms and cultural shifts. The book "The Modi Story" highlights Modi's transformative leadership, showcasing achievements in space, energy, and startups, and promoting gender equality and innovation.
On Tuesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with raising India's global stature.
Singh, speaking at a book launch event, highlighted the significant governance reforms and elevated self-esteem that have transformed India into a global leader.
The book, "The Modi Story: Perform | Reform | Transform," edited by Renu Kaul Verma, encapsulates Modi's visionary governance.
Singh emphasized Modi's innovative approach, pointing to breakthroughs in space, nuclear energy, and startups and achievements like rapid COVID-19 vaccine development.
Singh also noted the rise in gender representation in civil services, reflecting broader societal changes under Modi's era of reform.
