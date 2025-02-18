Sudan on the Brink: Can the Charter Change the Course of Conflict?

Violent attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have claimed over 200 lives within three days, according to activists. The paramilitary group's decision to delay signing a political charter has raised questions about the future of the country's governance.

The charter, intended to form a 'Government of Peace and Unity,' stands as a potential turning point in the ongoing Sudanese conflict. Currently, the RSF controls much of western Sudan and areas in Khartoum but has been losing ground in central regions. White Nile state, recently ravaged by RSF attacks, has seen over 200 casualties, marking it as a critical battleground.

The United Nations describes the war as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with both the RSF and the Sudanese army accused of human rights violations. Allegations of atrocities include genocide, with eyewitness accounts of targeted killings reported in regions like al-Gitaina. Despite these challenges, hopes for peace persist with the promise of the charter.

