Florida Man Charged with Attempted Murder Amid Accusations of Hate Crime

A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after firing upon individuals he incorrectly identified as Palestinians. The unprovoked shooting in Miami Beach has led to serious charges against Mordechai Brafman, 27, who shot at the car of two vacationing Israeli men 17 times.

The victims, an Israeli father and son, were on vacation in South Florida when the incident occurred. Remarkably, both men survived, with one sustaining a shoulder injury and the other being grazed by a bullet. Brafman is currently being held without bail, facing second-degree murder charges.

Brafman's lawyer argues that his client was undergoing a severe mental health crisis, impairing his judgment during the time of the shooting. Additionally, the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is advocating for federal hate crime charges, as they believe the attack was driven by alleged bias against Palestinians.

