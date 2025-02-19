Burundi's Withdrawal and the Turmoil in Eastern Congo

In a move that signals further complications for the Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces, Burundi is withdrawing its military troops from the eastern region, where they have been engaged in combat with M23 rebels.

The news coincides with the U.N. human rights office accusing M23 of executing children during their recent advance. This escalation has seen the group capture key cities, and local sources confirmed movements of Burundian military convoys exiting the area.

The geopolitical stakes continue to rise, particularly with Rwanda denying accusations from Congo and international bodies of supporting M23, while also severing developmental ties with Belgium. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation on the ground remains dire, with reports of civilians suffering brutal repercussions amid the conflict.

