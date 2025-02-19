Left Menu

Burundi's Withdrawal and the Turmoil in Eastern Congo

Burundi is withdrawing its troops from eastern Congo amid accusations against M23 rebels of executing children. Burundi's soldiers have long aided Congolese forces against rebels, while tensions rise with Rwanda over alleged support for M23. Civilians are facing severe consequences in the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:10 IST
Burundi's Withdrawal and the Turmoil in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that signals further complications for the Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces, Burundi is withdrawing its military troops from the eastern region, where they have been engaged in combat with M23 rebels.

The news coincides with the U.N. human rights office accusing M23 of executing children during their recent advance. This escalation has seen the group capture key cities, and local sources confirmed movements of Burundian military convoys exiting the area.

The geopolitical stakes continue to rise, particularly with Rwanda denying accusations from Congo and international bodies of supporting M23, while also severing developmental ties with Belgium. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation on the ground remains dire, with reports of civilians suffering brutal repercussions amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

