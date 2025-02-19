Bolsonaro Charged in Election Plot: A Legal Tangle for Brazil's Former President

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was formally charged in a plot to overturn the outcome of the 2022 election, as announced by the country's top prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

The General Prosecutor, Paulo Gonet, filed these charges with Brazil's Supreme Court, following accusations leveled by the federal police last November. This legal move further deepens Bolsonaro's troubles as he seeks a political comeback.

Bolsonaro, maintaining his stance as a former army captain, has consistently denied any illegal actions, dismissing the allegations as a politically motivated witch hunt. Attempts to reach his defense lawyers for comment went unanswered outside regular business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)