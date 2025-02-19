Left Menu

Bolsonaro Charged in Election Plot: A Legal Tangle for Brazil's Former President

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges related to a plot to overturn his 2022 election defeat. The General Prosecutor filed charges to the Supreme Court after federal police allegations. Bolsonaro, who denies wrongdoing, views it as a political witch hunt, potentially derailing his comeback ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:44 IST
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was formally charged in a plot to overturn the outcome of the 2022 election, as announced by the country's top prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

The General Prosecutor, Paulo Gonet, filed these charges with Brazil's Supreme Court, following accusations leveled by the federal police last November. This legal move further deepens Bolsonaro's troubles as he seeks a political comeback.

Bolsonaro, maintaining his stance as a former army captain, has consistently denied any illegal actions, dismissing the allegations as a politically motivated witch hunt. Attempts to reach his defense lawyers for comment went unanswered outside regular business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

