Bolsonaro Charged: Coup Plot Unveiled

Brazil's political landscape is in tumult as prosecutor-general Paulo Gonet has formally indicted former president Jair Bolsonaro on charges of conspiring to maintain power through a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat. Gonet alleges the plot involved poisoning current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and assassinating Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The indictment, spanning 272 pages, describes a 'Green and Yellow Dagger' plan set to dismantle democratic order from within the presidential palace. Brazil's Federal Police previously uncovered a scheme to undermine electoral trust, legalize the coup, and incite military support. The Supreme Court's upcoming decision will determine if Bolsonaro stands trial.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Bolsonaro remains defiant. During a visit to the Senate in Brasilia, he dismissed concerns over the accusations, while his legal team has yet to provide a public comment. Thirty-three other individuals face trial for their alleged roles in the plot.

