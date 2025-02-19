Panama's Migrant Repatriation: A Crossroads of Policies

Panama's security minister announced that over half of the migrants deported from the United States to Panama have opted for voluntary return to their Asian or Middle Eastern home countries. This move follows a deportation by the Trump administration across three flights as part of a larger immigration crackdown.

The 299 migrants were housed in a Panama City hotel under local and international protection, financially backed by the United States through both the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency. Minister Frank Abrego reported that 171 individuals have accepted repatriation voluntarily.

In discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino remarked on potentially expanding a July agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This expansion could see Venezuelan, Colombian, and Ecuadorean nationals being repatriated from Panama.

