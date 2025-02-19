Left Menu

Local Man Sentenced to Life for Gruesome Murder

A local court convicted Mukesh of murder, sentencing him to life imprisonment and fining him Rs 1,10,000. The crime dates back to February 2020, involving the murder of Bhim Singh. The case was adjudicated after reviewing evidence and testimonies, leading to the verdict by Judge Rajesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:05 IST
A local court has sentenced a man to life in prison with hard labor after he was found guilty of murder. The verdict comes after an incident that took place in February 2020, where the accused, Mukesh, was charged with the killing of Bhim Singh, aged 27.

The Assistant District Government Advocate, Vinay Kumar Singh, disclosed that Mukesh had been arrested following a police complaint at the Katra Bazar station. The accusation involved Mukesh slitting Singh's throat with a knife.

After a thorough police investigation and a chargesheet filed on March 19, 2020, the trial was conducted under Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar. The trial process included evaluating evidence and hearing witness testimonies, culminating in the judge convicting Mukesh and imposing a life sentence and fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

