Left Menu

Pause on Immigration Applications Raises Concerns

The Trump administration has paused immigration applications from Ukraine and Latin America due to fraud and security concerns. The immigration halt affects individuals admitted under Biden-era programs, according to U.S. officials and an internal memo cited by CBS News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:28 IST
Pause on Immigration Applications Raises Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has halted all immigration applications filed by migrants from Ukraine and Latin America, stepping back from admission policies established during the Biden era, according to a CBS News report on Tuesday.

Officials, citing the pause, pointed to worries over potential fraud and security issues. This decision impacts many individuals hoping to capitalize on opportunities introduced in recent years.

The abrupt pause, based on an internal memo and statements from two U.S. officials, raises questions about the implications for those affected and the future direction of immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025