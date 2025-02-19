Custodial Mystery: Unveiling the Truth Behind Abid's Death

A 27-year-old man detained for alleged theft has died in custody, sparking an official inquiry in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Mohd Abid, said to have been a drug addict, fell ill while in police custody. He was transferred to Batote's Community Health Centre, where he passed away.

The district magistrate has called for a comprehensive investigation within a week, assigning Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rizwan Asgar to determine the cause of death and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)