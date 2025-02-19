Custodial Mystery: Unveiling the Truth Behind Abid's Death
In Ramban district, a 27-year-old man named Mohd Abid died at a health center following his arrest for alleged theft. A magisterial inquiry led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rizwan Asgar seeks to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death, with a report due within a week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:17 IST
- India
A 27-year-old man detained for alleged theft has died in custody, sparking an official inquiry in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.
Mohd Abid, said to have been a drug addict, fell ill while in police custody. He was transferred to Batote's Community Health Centre, where he passed away.
The district magistrate has called for a comprehensive investigation within a week, assigning Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rizwan Asgar to determine the cause of death and responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
