Crackdown on Fake Doctors in Thane

Authorities in Thane district, Maharashtra, have taken legal action against two individuals accused of practising medicine without official credentials.

The first case unfolded after a medical officer from the local civic body inspected a clinic in Akash Colony, Ulhasnagar, on January 6. The doctor in question was found treating patients using allopathic medicine without registration from the Medical Council of India, according to Hill Line police.

In a separate incident, a second individual without medical education was discovered running a clinic in Ambedkar Nagar, where he stocked allopathic medicines and provided treatments unlawfully. Both have been charged with cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and violating the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)