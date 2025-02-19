Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Dalit Man Stabbed to Death Sparks Investigation

Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, faced a tragic death after being stabbed in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police reported.

The unsettling discovery of Balmiki's body was made in Shahdabber village, falling under the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station. Authorities have dispatched the body for post-mortem, launching a murder probe based on the family's complaint.

The suspect, identified as Chavinder, allegedly carried out the attack as Balmiki was returning home. Efforts to apprehend Chavinder are underway, with security bolstered in the village to uphold law and order, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)