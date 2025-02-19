Left Menu

Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Dalit Man Stabbed to Death Sparks Investigation

Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, was fatally stabbed in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Shahdabber village under Budhana Police Station's jurisdiction. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Chavinder. Security has been increased, and a murder case has been filed as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:23 IST
Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Dalit Man Stabbed to Death Sparks Investigation
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, faced a tragic death after being stabbed in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police reported.

The unsettling discovery of Balmiki's body was made in Shahdabber village, falling under the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station. Authorities have dispatched the body for post-mortem, launching a murder probe based on the family's complaint.

The suspect, identified as Chavinder, allegedly carried out the attack as Balmiki was returning home. Efforts to apprehend Chavinder are underway, with security bolstered in the village to uphold law and order, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025