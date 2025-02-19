Central Aid Boosts Disaster Relief in Five States

A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved an additional Rs 1554.99 crore to aid five flood-affected states in India. The allocation comes under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura, as per official announcements.

This funding is an addition to the existing Rs 18,322.80 crore released by the central government to 27 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The new assistance will be adjusted with 50% of the opening balance available in the SDRF of the respective states.

According to a social media post by Shah, the government remains firm in supporting disaster-stricken regions. The Centre has also deployed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to assess damage and needs in the affected areas without delay.

