Central Aid Boosts Disaster Relief in Five States
A committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sanctioned Rs 1554.99 crore as additional assistance for flood-hit states. Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura will receive funds under the National Disaster Response Fund. This support supplements the Rs 18,322.80 crore released under the State Disaster Response Fund.
- Country:
- India
A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved an additional Rs 1554.99 crore to aid five flood-affected states in India. The allocation comes under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura, as per official announcements.
This funding is an addition to the existing Rs 18,322.80 crore released by the central government to 27 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The new assistance will be adjusted with 50% of the opening balance available in the SDRF of the respective states.
According to a social media post by Shah, the government remains firm in supporting disaster-stricken regions. The Centre has also deployed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to assess damage and needs in the affected areas without delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies
Weather Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in Northern India
Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh See Historic Railway Budget Allocations for 2025
US Military Enhances Deportation Flights to India Amid Trump's Massive Crackdown
Digi Yatra App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads, Revolutionizing Air Travel in India