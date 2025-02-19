Left Menu

Mass Displacements in West Bank: Echoes of Historical Traumas

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank, marking the largest displacement since 1967. The military's tactics in the area mirror those used in Gaza, raising concerns about long-term impacts on residents. Humanitarian agencies highlight the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding.

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled Israeli military operations across the northern West Bank, marking the largest displacement since the 1967 Mideast war. This exodus follows a widespread crackdown on West Bank militants announced by Israel on January 21. Consequently, Israeli forces have intensified operations in cities like Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams.

Humanitarian officials note that this scale of displacement has not been seen since 1967. More than 40,100 Palestinians have reportedly fled due to the ongoing military campaign. United Nations representatives warn that the destruction of infrastructure is rendering refugee camps uninhabitable.

Despite the Israeli army's denial of forced evacuations, countless displaced Palestinians report being ordered by Israeli security forces to leave their homes. These developments underscore the mounting humanitarian crisis and the deepening impact on Palestinian communities, with critics emphasizing the harsh tactics employed by Israel's military forces.

