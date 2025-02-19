China has taken a firm stance against Vietnam's recent construction undertakings on the Barque Canada Reef in the contested South China Sea, asserting the area as an integral part of its territory. The Chinese foreign ministry, via spokesperson Guo Jiakun, reiterated ongoing opposition to what it deems illegal occupation by other nations.

A study sanctioned by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources and reviewed by the Journal of Tropical Oceanography indicates that Vietnam has enhanced the size of the Barque Canada Reef dramatically, increasing it tenfold since 2022 by means of land reclamation.

This development adds to the complexity of territorial claims in the region, heightening geopolitical tensions between the two nations backed by conflicting territorial rights and maritime activities.

