Tensions Rise as China Condemns Vietnam's Expansion in South China Sea
China has strongly opposed Vietnam's construction activities on the Barque Canada Reef in the South China Sea, labeling the area as Chinese territory. A recent study highlights Vietnam's land reclamation efforts, which have reportedly expanded the reef by tenfold since 2022.
- Country:
- China
China has taken a firm stance against Vietnam's recent construction undertakings on the Barque Canada Reef in the contested South China Sea, asserting the area as an integral part of its territory. The Chinese foreign ministry, via spokesperson Guo Jiakun, reiterated ongoing opposition to what it deems illegal occupation by other nations.
A study sanctioned by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources and reviewed by the Journal of Tropical Oceanography indicates that Vietnam has enhanced the size of the Barque Canada Reef dramatically, increasing it tenfold since 2022 by means of land reclamation.
This development adds to the complexity of territorial claims in the region, heightening geopolitical tensions between the two nations backed by conflicting territorial rights and maritime activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tuscany Leads Italy into Uncharted Territory with Right-to-Die Law
Medvedev Rejects Ukraine's Territory Swap Proposal
Trump says Palestinians won't have right to return to Gaza under his plan for US 'ownership' of war-torn territory, reports AP.
Ukraine's Path to NATO: Territory Concessions at Stake
Ukrainian Troops Secure Western Kursk Territory