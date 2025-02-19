Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Condemns Vietnam's Expansion in South China Sea

China has strongly opposed Vietnam's construction activities on the Barque Canada Reef in the South China Sea, labeling the area as Chinese territory. A recent study highlights Vietnam's land reclamation efforts, which have reportedly expanded the reef by tenfold since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:56 IST
  • China

China has taken a firm stance against Vietnam's recent construction undertakings on the Barque Canada Reef in the contested South China Sea, asserting the area as an integral part of its territory. The Chinese foreign ministry, via spokesperson Guo Jiakun, reiterated ongoing opposition to what it deems illegal occupation by other nations.

A study sanctioned by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources and reviewed by the Journal of Tropical Oceanography indicates that Vietnam has enhanced the size of the Barque Canada Reef dramatically, increasing it tenfold since 2022 by means of land reclamation.

This development adds to the complexity of territorial claims in the region, heightening geopolitical tensions between the two nations backed by conflicting territorial rights and maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

