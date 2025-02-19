Left Menu

South Korean Court Decision on Fishermen Repatriation Sparks Global Debate

A South Korean court found four former officials guilty of forcibly repatriating two North Korean fishermen in 2019. The case has drawn global human rights criticism, amid claims the fishermen could face torture. The ruling involves figures from former President Moon Jae-in's administration, with suspended sentences handed down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a widely scrutinized case, a South Korean court has found four former government officials guilty of forcibly repatriating two North Korean fishermen in 2019. The two men intended to defect, but the prior administration deemed them dangerous criminals, accused of killing 16 colleagues on their vessel. This case has prompted sharp criticism from international human rights activists, who argue the forced return violated international law and jeopardized the men's safety.

The officials were part of ex-president Moon Jae-in's government, with the court handing down suspended sentences. The case was reopened in 2022, drawing condemnation from the current administration and rights organizations concerned that the fishermen faced torture after being repatriated. South Korea's actions drew criticism from U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, labeling the deportations as illegal and potentially a crime against humanity.

Following the ruling, former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong defended the decision to deport, arguing the men were more than just defectors due to their alleged crimes. Despite the court's verdict, Chung indicated potential plans to appeal, adding a further layer of complexity to an already contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

