Kazakhstan's Diplomatic Efforts Following Drone Strike on Oil Pipeline

Kazakhstan is seeking diplomatic dialogue with Ukraine following a Ukrainian drone strike that impacted a critical pipeline used for Kazakh oil exports. The attack targeted the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facility in southern Russia, leading to a 30-40% drop in oil flow, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to resolving these issues diplomatically. Discussions are planned to avert future incidents and ensure the stability of oil exports, which are crucial for Kazakhstan's economy.

The strike coincided with U.S. and Russian talks on the Ukraine war, highlighting the broader geopolitical tensions affecting energy infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)