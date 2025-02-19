Left Menu

Dramatic Courtroom Shooting Rocks Colombo

Underworld figure Ganemulle Sanjiwa was shot dead in a dramatic courtroom attack in Colombo's Hulftsdorp area. The gunman disguised as a lawyer managed to escape, as police launched a manhunt. Sanjiwa, on trial for multiple criminal activities, died shortly after being hospitalized.

Updated: 19-02-2025 14:00 IST
  • Sri Lanka

A courtroom in Colombo's Hulftsdorp area was the scene of a shocking shooting on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of notorious underworld figure Ganemulle Sanjiwa. The dramatic incident unfolded as a disguised gunman, posing as a lawyer, opened fire within the court premises.

Sanjiwa, who was being escorted for a hearing from Boossa prison, was promptly transported to the National Hospital. Despite the efforts of the police's special task force, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission, as confirmed by Dr. Rukshan Bellana, the hospital's director.

The attack has sent ripples through the judicial district, triggering a large-scale manhunt to locate the gunman. Sanjiwa, known for his notorious criminal background, was apprehended at the airport from Nepal last September and had been held under detention pending multiple trials.

