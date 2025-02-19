Mystery Deepens in Kolkata Tragedy: Family's Deaths Spark Probe
A tragic incident in Kolkata involves the deaths of two women and a teenage girl, and injuries to three family members in a car crash. Police are investigating whether financial troubles led to murder or suicide, with post-mortem results pending for confirmation.
A shocking tragedy unfolded in Kolkata as two women and a teenage girl from the same family were found dead at their residence, while three others were injured in a related car accident, according to the police.
Officers discovered the deceased in separate rooms on the third floor of a Tangra-area house. The bodies of the women displayed wrist injuries, raising suspicions as reported by a senior police official.
Following a car crash involving a metro pillar near EM Bypass, police are exploring potential suicide motives linked to financial duress, with statements from witnesses and further investigation pending for clarification.
