Mystery Deepens in Kolkata Tragedy: Family's Deaths Spark Probe

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Kolkata as two women and a teenage girl from the same family were found dead at their residence, while three others were injured in a related car accident, according to the police.

Officers discovered the deceased in separate rooms on the third floor of a Tangra-area house. The bodies of the women displayed wrist injuries, raising suspicions as reported by a senior police official.

Following a car crash involving a metro pillar near EM Bypass, police are exploring potential suicide motives linked to financial duress, with statements from witnesses and further investigation pending for clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)