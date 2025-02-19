16th Wave of Sanctions: EU's Strategic Clampdown on Russia

On Wednesday, EU diplomats finalized the 16th package of sanctions on Russia, introducing sweeping restrictions as tensions continue to escalate. Key measures include a ban on primary aluminium imports and the limitation of gaming console sales. Additionally, 73 shadow fleet vessels are listed for sanctions.

This strategic move aligns with the European Commission's proposal, aiming for adoption by the EU's foreign ministers on Monday, commemorating three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The package also targets 48 individuals and 35 entities, involving asset freezes and travel bans.

The sanctions progress amidst fresh U.S. negotiations with Russia concerning the war in Ukraine, as the West tightens restrictions to limit Russia's oil exports. Restrictions extend to ports, airports, and certain technologies potentially used by Russia's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)