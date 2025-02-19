Left Menu

16th Wave of Sanctions: EU's Strategic Clampdown on Russia

The EU has agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, marking the third anniversary of the Ukraine invasion. Key measures include a primary aluminium import ban, restrictions on gaming console sales, and the inclusion of 73 vessels to the sanctions list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:36 IST
16th Wave of Sanctions: EU's Strategic Clampdown on Russia
oilfields Image Credit:

On Wednesday, EU diplomats finalized the 16th package of sanctions on Russia, introducing sweeping restrictions as tensions continue to escalate. Key measures include a ban on primary aluminium imports and the limitation of gaming console sales. Additionally, 73 shadow fleet vessels are listed for sanctions.

This strategic move aligns with the European Commission's proposal, aiming for adoption by the EU's foreign ministers on Monday, commemorating three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The package also targets 48 individuals and 35 entities, involving asset freezes and travel bans.

The sanctions progress amidst fresh U.S. negotiations with Russia concerning the war in Ukraine, as the West tightens restrictions to limit Russia's oil exports. Restrictions extend to ports, airports, and certain technologies potentially used by Russia's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025