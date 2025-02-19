Naga Unity: A Call for Solidarity Among Political Groups
Tribal organizations from Nagaland and Manipur emphasize the urgent need for unity among Naga political groups. In a meeting with the Forum for Naga Reconciliation, representatives of 13 Naga tribes stressed cooperation to preserve their spirit of oneness. A resolution for unity and a call to participate in the Council of Naga Cooperation were made.
Expressing growing concern over factionalism, tribal organizations from Nagaland and Manipur have called for Naga political groups to unite to preserve community spirit.
The Forum for Naga Reconciliation hosted a meeting with representatives from 13 Naga tribes, underscoring the urgent need for unity and cooperation.
Participants resolved to listen to public voices and advance unity through the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship.
