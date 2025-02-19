Left Menu

Naga Unity: A Call for Solidarity Among Political Groups

Tribal organizations from Nagaland and Manipur emphasize the urgent need for unity among Naga political groups. In a meeting with the Forum for Naga Reconciliation, representatives of 13 Naga tribes stressed cooperation to preserve their spirit of oneness. A resolution for unity and a call to participate in the Council of Naga Cooperation were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:06 IST
Naga Unity: A Call for Solidarity Among Political Groups
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing growing concern over factionalism, tribal organizations from Nagaland and Manipur have called for Naga political groups to unite to preserve community spirit.

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation hosted a meeting with representatives from 13 Naga tribes, underscoring the urgent need for unity and cooperation.

Participants resolved to listen to public voices and advance unity through the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025