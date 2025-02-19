Uttarakhand to Grant State Honours for Former Public Servants' Last Rites
Uttarakhand government will perform the last rites of former MLAs and notable public figures with full state honours, as announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This decision followed MLA Muhammad Shahzad's remarks on the lack of state honours for ex-MLA Chandrashekhar Bhattewale during his cremation.
In a significant announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the state will henceforth conduct the last rites of former MLAs and distinguished public figures with full state honours.
This pronouncement came amidst a budget session debate, prompted by MLA Muhammad Shahzad's observation that former Bhagwanpur MLA Chandrashekhar Bhattewale’s cremation lacked state honours.
Chief Minister Dhami’s commitment responds to increasing public calls for recognizing the contributions of past legislators, ensuring that their dedication to public service is duly honored even in death.
