Espionage Uncovered: Three Arrested in Spy Network

Three men were arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information about Indian naval bases to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The NIA investigation revealed the men exchanged information with operatives through social media for money. The case includes eight arrests, with five individuals charged, highlighting an anti-India espionage conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Wednesday the arrest of three men accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The suspects allegedly shared details about Indian defense sites at Karwar and Kochi Naval Bases.

Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik were arrested in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, while Abhilash P A was detained in Kochi, Kerala. The NIA's probe uncovered their communications with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives via social media and monetary exchanges for the information.

This operation brings the total arrests to eight, with five individuals charged in connection with the espionage case initially registered by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2021. The NIA, which took over the case in June 2023, is committed to unraveling the conspiracy involving Pakistani operatives and their anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

