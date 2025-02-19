Espionage Uncovered: Three Arrested in Spy Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Wednesday the arrest of three men accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The suspects allegedly shared details about Indian defense sites at Karwar and Kochi Naval Bases.

Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik were arrested in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, while Abhilash P A was detained in Kochi, Kerala. The NIA's probe uncovered their communications with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives via social media and monetary exchanges for the information.

This operation brings the total arrests to eight, with five individuals charged in connection with the espionage case initially registered by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2021. The NIA, which took over the case in June 2023, is committed to unraveling the conspiracy involving Pakistani operatives and their anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)