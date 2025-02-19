Left Menu

Unidentified Woman's Body Found Mutilated in Himachal Pradesh

A woman's mutilated body was discovered under a culvert in Himachal Pradesh. Police suspect murder and are investigating the disfigurement as a cover-up. Forensic experts have gathered evidence, and efforts to identify the victim are underway, with collaboration from Punjab police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:31 IST
Unidentified Woman's Body Found Mutilated in Himachal Pradesh
  • India

The authorities in Himachal Pradesh are investigating the disturbing discovery of a woman's mutilated body found beneath a culvert in the Gagret area, Una district. The police have indicated that foul play is suspected and are exploring the theory that the disfigurement was meant to conceal her identity.

Forensic experts have been deployed to the scene, meticulously collecting evidence in hopes of piecing together the sequence of events leading to her death. As the investigation deepens, local law enforcement has intensified efforts to uncover the identity of the victim and any potential leads that might point them to the perpetrator.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh has assured the public that the investigation prioritizes every potential angle to ensure a swift resolution. Information regarding the body has been disseminated across Punjab police stations in a bid to expedite the identification process and facilitate the capture of the criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

