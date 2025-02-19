Left Menu

Daring Cocaine Smuggling Attempt by Congolese Woman Thwarted at Mumbai Airport

A Congolese woman was arrested at Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine by ingesting 10 capsules. The narcotics, valued at Rs 5.44 crore, were retrieved after medical aid, and legal proceedings are ongoing under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A bold attempt to smuggle cocaine into Mumbai was foiled by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. A Congolese national swallowed 10 cocaine capsules, weighing a total of 544 grams.

Officials intercepted the woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport upon her arrival from Kinshasa based on specific intelligence.

The smuggler underwent medical treatment to retrieve the capsules, leading to her arrest under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

