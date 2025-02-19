Odisha's PDS Cleanup: Removing Ghost Beneficiaries Amidst Opposition Concerns

In an effort to streamline the public distribution system, the Odisha government announced the removal of 390,814 deceased and ineligible individuals from its records. This action follows the ongoing e-KYC verification process, as reported to the state assembly by food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

Minister Patra provided specifics, stating that 3,28,932 names of deceased individuals have been deleted from the ration card database. Furthermore, 61,882 ineligible beneficiaries from 16,184 ration cards were identified and removed after field verification. This cleanup initiative targets regions like Nayagarh, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, and Puri.

Despite these measures, opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, express concerns. They caution that deserving beneficiaries could be affected negatively. BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das stressed the need for fair inclusion, especially for those living outside Odisha. The Odisha government ensures that current beneficiaries continue receiving their quota as the e-KYC process progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)