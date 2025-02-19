Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern Congo

In a harrowing scene of violence and disorder, Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern town of Uvira has been thrust into chaos as M23 rebels continued their southward advance, backed allegedly by Rwanda.

Local officials reported widespread looting and fatalities, as government soldiers commandeered boats to escape across Lake Tanganyika, further unsettling residents unable to flee.

The unrest in Uvira reflects a broader instability across the region, rooted in ethnic rivalries and the control of valuable mineral resources, with M23's advances now considered the biggest threat since Goma's fall in January.

