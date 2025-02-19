Left Menu

Turmoil in Uvira: Congo Rebels Advance Amidst Clashes and Chaos

The Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern town of Uvira witnesses chaos as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels force troops to flee. Clashes, looting, and a prison break mark the turmoil as Congolese forces clash with allies, raising fears of a broader conflict exacerbated by claims of Rwandan interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:19 IST
Turmoil in Uvira: Congo Rebels Advance Amidst Clashes and Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The town of Uvira in the Democratic Republic of Congo has become a site of intense conflict, as Reuters reports clashes between government forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The fighting erupted on Wednesday, prompting scenes of panic, with armed forces deserting their posts and commandeering civilian boats to escape across Lake Tanganyika.

As the situation escalated, humanitarian teams reported numerous deaths and injuries, while a significant number of prisoners, including soldiers detained for desertion, escaped from a local prison. The M23 rebels have made unprecedented territorial gains in the region, leading to fears of a broader regional conflict.

Increased tensions between Congo and Rwanda have exacerbated the crisis, with both countries trading accusations over rebel support and mineral exploitation. The instability extends beyond Uvira, reaching up to the capital, Kinshasa, where talk of a coup is causing further unrest among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025