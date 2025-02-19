Left Menu

Controversial Donation Under Scrutiny: Money Trail Unveiled

Austrian authorities are investigating a substantial donation to Germany's AfD party linked to Gerhard Dingler, a former official of Austria's FPO. The probe centers on suspected money-laundering and whether Dingler acted as a front for another donor. AfD faces potential fines if donation rules were violated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Austrian authorities have launched an investigation into a significant donation to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The inquiry focuses on the 2.35 million euro donation, the party's largest ever, which boosted its election campaign.

This donation, as recorded in German parliamentary records, was made by Gerhard Dingler, previously associated with Austria's Freedom Party (FPO). Dingler's financial activities are under scrutiny, with investigators examining whether he served as a proxy for another donor after receiving a 2.6 million euro payment.

AfD's treasurer, Carsten Huetter, pledged cooperation, reaffirming that the funds were from Dingler's private assets. However, if found in violation of donation rules, AfD could face fines up to 7 million euros. Previous infractions in 2019 led to significant penalties for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

