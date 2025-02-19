Controversial Donation Under Scrutiny: Money Trail Unveiled

Austrian authorities have launched an investigation into a significant donation to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The inquiry focuses on the 2.35 million euro donation, the party's largest ever, which boosted its election campaign.

This donation, as recorded in German parliamentary records, was made by Gerhard Dingler, previously associated with Austria's Freedom Party (FPO). Dingler's financial activities are under scrutiny, with investigators examining whether he served as a proxy for another donor after receiving a 2.6 million euro payment.

AfD's treasurer, Carsten Huetter, pledged cooperation, reaffirming that the funds were from Dingler's private assets. However, if found in violation of donation rules, AfD could face fines up to 7 million euros. Previous infractions in 2019 led to significant penalties for the party.

