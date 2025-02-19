Left Menu

Assam's Immigration Dilemma: The Long Road to Compliance

According to the Assam Accord, over 1.65 lakh immigrants have been identified as illegal, with more than 30,100 deported. Assam government plans to implement 52 recommendations from the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee report. Barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.65 lakh individuals have been classified as illegal immigrants in Assam, with just over 30,100 deported from the state, according to recent updates from the Assam Assembly.

Minister Atul Bora, responsible for Assam Accord implementation, revealed these figures in response to a query, indicating that 32,870 arrived between 1966 and 1971, while 1,32,661 arrived post-1971.

The Assam Accord, enacted in 1985, mandates the exclusion of post-1971 foreign arrivals from electoral rolls. Additionally, efforts to complete the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border continue, with 228 km finished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

