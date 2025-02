Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has countered former U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine initiated Russia's 2022 invasion, attributing Trump's remarks to Russian disinformation. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for factual understanding ahead of talks with Trump's envoy amid ongoing tensions.

Trump's recent policy shifts on Ukraine and Russia have sidestepped Ukraine and European allies, with speculation over mineral extraction rights as leverage for security assurances. Russia continues assaults on Ukraine, affecting civilians, as strategic talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats persist.

European nations, disagreeing with Trump's take, have advanced new sanctions against Russia, reflecting a fractured international alliance. Meanwhile, discussions around a NATO de-escalation strategy in Ukraine remain unresolved, as Zelenskiy points to inadequate Western military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)