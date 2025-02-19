Uttarakhand Enacts Landmark Land Law to Preserve Cultural Integrity

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has announced the approval of a stringent land law, a decision intended to preserve the original identity of the state by limiting large-scale land purchases. This move comes in response to long-standing demands from the local population concerned about unrestricted land acquisition.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who pledged in September last year to address this issue, described the move as historic. At a press conference, he underscored the importance of the new legislation in safeguarding state resources, cultural heritage, and the rights of its citizens while maintaining Uttarakhand's distinct identity.

The journey toward this decision involved examining past measures, like the 2008 amendment under the Trivendra Singh Rawat regime and recommendations from a committee headed by former chief secretary Subhash Kumar. With the Cabinet's approval, Dhami indicated that the state is poised to implement the new law imminently.

