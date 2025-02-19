Left Menu

Afghan Refugees Face Expulsion Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

Afghan refugees in Pakistan are experiencing increasing arrests and harassment as Pakistan intensifies efforts to repatriate around four million Afghans. This mass expulsion effort, not officially announced, has raised concerns at the Afghan embassy. The U.N. Refugee Agency reports rising deportations, fueling fears among Afghans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:10 IST
Afghan Refugees Face Expulsion Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing crisis for Afghan refugees in Pakistan has intensified, with reports surfacing about arrests and harassment aimed at pushing them out of the country. Kabul's embassy in Islamabad has voiced these concerns, citing a lack of official communication regarding the campaign.

Pakistan is determined to repatriate approximately four million Afghans who have crossed the border over the past four decades. While the Pakistani government describes the effort as part of the 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,' the Afghan embassy calls it a cause for serious concern, especially with reports of targeting Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The U.N. Refugee Agency has also noted an increase in deportations from these areas since the start of the year, exacerbating fear of mass deportations among the refugee population. This development coincides with the upcoming closure of the U.S. State Department office that manages Afghan resettlement in the U.S., potentially affecting thousands stranded in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025