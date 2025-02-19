Afghan Refugees Face Expulsion Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

The ongoing crisis for Afghan refugees in Pakistan has intensified, with reports surfacing about arrests and harassment aimed at pushing them out of the country. Kabul's embassy in Islamabad has voiced these concerns, citing a lack of official communication regarding the campaign.

Pakistan is determined to repatriate approximately four million Afghans who have crossed the border over the past four decades. While the Pakistani government describes the effort as part of the 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,' the Afghan embassy calls it a cause for serious concern, especially with reports of targeting Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The U.N. Refugee Agency has also noted an increase in deportations from these areas since the start of the year, exacerbating fear of mass deportations among the refugee population. This development coincides with the upcoming closure of the U.S. State Department office that manages Afghan resettlement in the U.S., potentially affecting thousands stranded in Pakistan.

