Left Menu

Pakistan Denies Mistreatment of Afghan Refugees Amidst Repatriation Effort

Pakistan refutes claims of Afghan refugee mistreatment as it executes its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, aiming for orderly repatriation. The Pakistani Foreign Office asserts ongoing hospitality toward Afghan nationals and urges Afghanistan to ensure returnee integration. Notably, the deportations have surged, with increased returnee figures since 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:13 IST
Pakistan Denies Mistreatment of Afghan Refugees Amidst Repatriation Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government has strongly rejected allegations of mistreatment towards Afghan refugees within its borders. These allegations were initially raised by Afghanistan's acting Charge d'Affaires, Sardar Shakaib, who claimed Afghan refugees were being arrested without due process.

In response, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized Pakistan's longstanding tradition of hosting millions of Afghan refugees with dignity and respect, even amidst limited international support. Khan detailed the country's 2023 Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), designed to ensure that repatriations occur without harassment.

Pakistan urges the interim Afghan authorities to create welcoming conditions for returning nationals, facilitating their integration into Afghan society. The rapid pace of deportations, reported by the International Organisation for Migration, underscores the ongoing complexities of Afghan repatriation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025