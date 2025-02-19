Pakistan Denies Mistreatment of Afghan Refugees Amidst Repatriation Effort

Pakistan's government has strongly rejected allegations of mistreatment towards Afghan refugees within its borders. These allegations were initially raised by Afghanistan's acting Charge d'Affaires, Sardar Shakaib, who claimed Afghan refugees were being arrested without due process.

In response, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized Pakistan's longstanding tradition of hosting millions of Afghan refugees with dignity and respect, even amidst limited international support. Khan detailed the country's 2023 Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), designed to ensure that repatriations occur without harassment.

Pakistan urges the interim Afghan authorities to create welcoming conditions for returning nationals, facilitating their integration into Afghan society. The rapid pace of deportations, reported by the International Organisation for Migration, underscores the ongoing complexities of Afghan repatriation efforts.

